Nicholas Martin, a self-proclaimed jack of all trades and life-long resident of the Emerald Coast, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2017 at the age of 39.

Nick is survived by his parents, Phillip and Frances Martin; his wife, Nicole Martin; his son, Austin Martin; his sister, Melanie Martin Petty and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In his 39 years on this earth, he accomplished many things in many fields from music, to maintenance, to business ownership. Yet, anyone that knew Nick knows that his greatest accomplishment in his lifetime was his son Austin.

The visitation will be Monday, May 1st at 10:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in DeFuniak Springs in the chapel. Nick’s wife and son are asking donations be made in Nick’s name to Alaqua Rescue Center in Freeport Florida in lieu of flowers.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.

