NINE CAR BURGLARIES IN SANTA ROSA BEACH

Tuesday, March 13th, between 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., nine vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized. The roads that were affected include Botany Boulevard, McDowell Street, Raymond Circle, Paradise Point, and Rosin Cup Circle. Knives, cash, two firearms, and other items were stolen out of these vehicles. One of the two suspects can be described wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. If you or anyone you know has any information linked to these burglaries, please contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)892-8111 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS. Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to once again encourage you to Hide your belongings, Lock your vehicles, and Take your keys and guns.

