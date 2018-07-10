NINE WOMEN, SEVEN MEN ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16 people in a prostitution sting. The sheriff’s office says on June 22 seven “johns” were arrested by deputies during the first phase of the sting. The second phase of the sting was on June 28. Nine women were arrested and a warrant was issued for one woman. All men face sex offense charges and the nine women have been charged with prostitution. The following people have been arrested and charged from the sting:

Ramon Alan Sampson David Mattew Thomas, Robert Gene Hendrickson, Frederick Denard Barnett, John Robert Gazoo, Matthew Wade Bryant, Brian Joseph Bass, Marlequin Antrice Moody, Nakilia Monica Monique Burrell, Donna Fain Bush, Ashley Alene Lucas, Patricia Kennedy Dickinson, Marya Priscilla Howard, Holly Nicole Ferrer, Keisha Shandale Ward, and Mary Helen Sullivan. A warrant has been issued for Susan Melissa McNabb on prostitution charges.