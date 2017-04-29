NO WALTON COUNTY PARTNERSHIP

A local company is taking the traffic problem in South Walton into their own hands. An iconic new way for tourists to travel was proposed to Walton County commissioners, but ended up tabled for the 2017 summer season. the company will be providing a free service to people in South Walton. Beginning Memorial Day, residents and tourists along 30a will again have access to the free trolley service. This shuttle service will be rolling out with or without Walton County funding. “This year we took it out of consideration because of timing. For us to be able to get the wraps done for the vehicles, we would really be looking at middle to late June. By that point, we are really looking at missing the boat on visitors,” said Jay Tusa, Walton County TDC director. While the county said no to funding the program for now, local businesses said yes to helping alleviate congestion on the roads. The trolley service will run for the 100 days of summer. Beginning Memorial Day weekend running to Labor Day. The TDC said they will go back to the vendors and see if they can present a stronger plan back to the Walton County Board in the fall.