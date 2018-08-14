NOAA PREDICTS FEWER STORMS THIS SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a quieter hurricane season, with fewer storms than previously expected.

NOAA says there will be a less active Atlantic hurricane season than previously predicted due to conditions in the ocean and atmosphere.

“There are still more storms to come – the hurricane season is far from being over. We urge continued preparedness and vigilance,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Forecasters are now saying that the likelihood of a below normal hurricane season is at 60 percent and the chance of an above-normal season dropped to 10 percent.

The forecast though is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast, they say.

They still warn people to be prepared for potential storms.