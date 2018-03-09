NORTHWEST FLORIDA C.A.R.T. TEAM NATIONAL CERTIFICATION RESULTS

March 9th, 2018, Walton County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Mock Child Abduction Exercise that was used as a national certification test for the Northwest Florida Child Abduction Response Team. The exercise itself spanned over eight hours. The exercise included a staged child kidnapping, formation of incident command, and the arrest of a suspect. The C.A.R.T. team consists of 10 different counties in the Northwest Florida area. The Department of Justice who was the certification admins were looking for 47 specific marks to grade performance. The Northwest Florida C.A.R.T. team received stellar performance in all of the 47 markers. This individual team is one of six C.A.R.T. teams in the state of Florida and one of 23 C.A.R.T. teams across the nation that is certified to respond in the event of a child abduction. As stated before by Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, “We cannot afford to fail when the real thing happens. That’s why we use these opportunities to learn from our mistakes, see what our strengths are and work to improve.” WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate the Northwest Florida C.A.R.T. team receiving this great achievement.

