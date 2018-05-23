NORTHWEST FLORIDA LAW ENFORCEMENT RECOGNIZED AT ANNUAL LUNCHEON

For the 16th year, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Northwest Florida law officers Tuesday at its Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. Officers and sheriff’s deputies from various agencies across the Panhandle gathered at the Niceville Community Center to honor current and past law enforcement personnel and those who died in the line of duty. Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley was unable to attend the luncheon and sent Undersheriff Steve Harker to take his place. The families of Burton “Burt” Lopez and Warren “Skip” York Okaloosa County deputies who were killed on April 25, 2009, sat at a table in the front of the room. “We’re especially thankful for the presence of our fallen brothers’ family members,” Harker said. “You represent the reason why we serve.” The event started with Deputy Pat Jenkins reading the names of law officers across the country who died in the past year and local officers who have been killed over the years while serving. Chaplain Dave Malheiro prayed over the food, and guests heard from Jonathan Parker, a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

