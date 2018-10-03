NORTHWEST FLORIDA MEDICAL EXAMINER WILL STAY ON THE JOB FOR NOW

First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner Dr. Andrea Minyard will stay on the job for now. A salary dispute between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties and Minyard led to the possibility that her office would close Monday. Chief Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told the News Journal on Monday that based on conversations with the state attorney’s office, Minyard would continue to perform her duties for the foreseeable future. Minyard’s contract expired at midnight Sunday, but on Friday her attorney, Ted Borowski, sent an email to the counties saying she was willing to work through Monday and offered to work through November at her current contract rate. An Okaloosa County Inspector General’s audit completed in June reported that Minyard took in a personal salary of $673,000 last year through fees the four counties paid to her company, Gulf Coast Autopsy Physicians. Minyard sued all four counties to keep from handing over the salary information, asserting that it was not public record. Borowski called the audit biased and not proper, claiming it was an attempt to disparage Minyard’s character and work ethic. Minyard has been the First Circuit Medical Examiner since 2004.

