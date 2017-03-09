Northwest Florida State College Exceeds $2 Million Energy Savings

By implementing an innovative energy conservation program, Northwest Florida State College has significantly cut energy use — saving $2,037,621 in only three years.



The focus on conservation reflects NWF State College’s partnership with Cenergistic, a national firm that helps it clients to plan and implement a comprehensive energy program focusing on the best practices for using energy. These best practices typically result in 20 – 30 percent savings. Savings are generated from an array of systems including: heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; food service equipment; athletic facilities; irrigation; auditoriums; classrooms; offices — wherever energy is consumed.



“Passing the $2 million mark is a significant milestone,” said Dr. William S. Spears, Chairman/Founder of Cenergistic. “Northwest Florida State College has achieved this level of success by consistently implementing the behavioral approach to energy conservation and maintaining productive efforts at all levels of the organization. The leadership, along with other administration and staff members are to be commended for clearly fulfilling their commitment to being good stewards of tax payer dollars and the environment.”

“This entrepreneurial approach to energy savings comes as the result of effective collaboration, planning, adoption, and follow-through,” Dr. Devin Stephenson, President. “Northwest Florida College has passionately embraced this innovation and even in challenging economic times, we have realized significant savings, allowing us to continue strongly positioning ourselves to fulfill our mission and vision in our region. There is no doubt our partnership with Cenergistic is a best practice model.”



Cenergistic is a technology-powered, data-driven energy conservation company. Cenergistic helps organizations reduce consumption of electricity, natural gas, fuel oil and water. Its proven approach is built on a proprietary methodology which optimizes clients’ infrastructure, improves internal processes and changes behavior to ensure that savings endure. The company has saved over $4.5 billion for education, healthcare, and ministerial organizations nationwide. For the past eight years, Cenergistic has earned national recognition from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, including the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.