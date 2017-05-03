NORTHWEST FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE TO HOST 52ND ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CERMONIES

Saturday, May 6 . Northwest Florida State College will host its 52nd Annual Commencement Ceremonies on

The first ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. and feature graduates in bachelor’s degree, associate of science, associate of applied science and certificate programs. Senator Doug Broxson will deliver the keynote address to students during the morning ceremony.

The second ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. and feature students graduating with associate of arts degrees and Florida High School diploma. Senator George Gainer will deliver the keynote address to students during the afternoon ceremony.

Brian Pennington, Chairman of the NWF State College Board of Trustees will lead the inauguration of Dr. Devin Stephenson, the college’s fourth President, during each ceremony.

The college will also recognize the 2017 Outstanding Professor and Adjunct Instructor of the Year awards. An honor which is selected by NWF State College’s students each year.

Both ceremonies will take place in the Raider Arena on the college’s Niceville Campus.