NORTHWEST STUDENT RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY WITH AWARD

Northwest Florida College announced that one of the students attending their college, Tawanda Brown, recently was awarded the 2018 Terri Lynne Lokoff/Children’s TYLENOL® National Child Care Teacher Award by the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation. Recipients that received this award designed an enhancement project that shows the educational, social, and emotional benefits for any child in their care. Other than this award, Ms. Brown has also won the college, regional, and state competition for SkillsUSA in Early Childhood. Tawanda Brown stated, “My project is based on the idea of supporting extended playing and learning across multiple domains. I envision boxes, which would include one or more components in each of these areas: math, science, social-emotional, physical movement, the arts. Because my children are a mixed-age group I try to provide materials that are open-ended and adaptable for various developmental stages, from simple to complex. My first box will feature The Mermaid by Jan Brett and Big Al by Andrew Clements.”

Share This Post





