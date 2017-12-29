NOTICE TO APPEAR LIST

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Plea day will be held before Judge David Green in Walton County Courthouse on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. The following people are scheduled to appear: Leanna Lyn Ash, Leslie Veronica Avalos, William Noah Blane, Matthew Ronald Bones, Timothy Todd Bracewell, Jaleel Jaleel Brown, Robert Ean Bruce, William Beau Clenney, Herschel DeAngelo Cotton, Maurice James Coughlin, James Joseph Crooke, Leanna Mae Davenport, David Allen Dougherty, Racheal Leigh Enfinger, David Anthony Feducia, Bob Junior Fisher, Bobby Junior Fisher, Nicholas Michael Fogg, Brenda Ann Grant, Walter Scott Gregory, Anthony Taylor Grindstaff, Teondria Deshaa Guice, Stephanie Dianne Kelley Henderson, Terry Gordon Hinote, Michael David Houston, Jessica Elizabeth Jacks, Jimmy Michael Johnson, Logan Michael Keil, Debra Elaine Lee, Christopher Joel Martin, Leonel Antoniomejia Najera, Danny Colan Nichols, Katie Leeann Pelfrey, Juan Pablo Pena, Tyler Aaron Pope, Johnny Clyde Pruett, Virginia Anne Richard, Johnathan Blake Russell, Ashley N. Scruggs, Brandon R. Shaw, Russel Edward Smallwood, William Christopher Strickland, Kyle Caleb Cole Lee Tomlinson, Adam Brock Truman, Lucas Tyler Ward, Christopher Rawls Webb, Dillon Reese Westberry, and Victor L. Williams.