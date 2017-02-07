NUMEROUS REPORTED SIGHTINGS OF WILLIAM BOYETTE – NONE CONFIRMED

WZEP and local law enforcement agencies have received numerous reports of sightings of fugitive William Boyette, some rumored to be in DeFuniak Springs and other in neighboring or nearby counties.

However, according to Corey Dobridnia, PIO with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, none of these sightings have been confirmed by authorities. They are pursuing and investigating the leads and will let the public know of any developments.

Residents are encouraged to take proper precautions, as the fugitive has access to transportation and can change locations quickly.