NWF GRADUATES OF EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION HONORED

On May 2, Northwest Florida State College recognized students who successfully completed the college’s program for the Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education and the Associate in Science degree in Early Childhood Education during the spring 2017 semester.

Students graduating with distinctions:

National Technical Honor Society: Anna Radney (DeFuniak Springs)

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Grace Young (Freeport)

SkillsUSA: Anna Radney (DeFuniak Springs) Grace Young (Freeport)

2017 Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities: Anna Radney (DeFuniak Springs)

Graduating with Honors: Grace Young (Freeport)

Bachelor of Science Excellence in Early Childhood Education: Grace Young

Early Childhood Education graduates earning a Bachelor of Science degree:

Erica Crystal (DeFuniak Springs), Anna Radney (DeFuniak Springs), Grace Young (Freeport)