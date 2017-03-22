NWF Nursing program hosts seminar on military healthcare needs



On March 8, NWF State College’s Nursing department hosted a one day seminar for BSN students to hear firsthand accounts of the issues that challenge active military and veterans in coping with the wounds of war, homelessness and adapting to civilian culture.



This seminar was part of a three-credit course, “Nursing Care of Military and Veteran Populations”, that was created after the American Nurses Association tasked nursing programs across the nation to better equip students to handle the healthcare needs of veterans and their families. Attending this year’s seminar were guest speakers Judge T. Patterson Maney and his wife Caroline.



As an Army Reserve Brigadier General, Judge Maney was injured by an IED while serving in Afghanistan which resulted in a traumatic brain injury that required extensive therapy. Together, Judge and Mrs. Maney now advocate for wounded military members and their families.



Additionally, Purple Heart recipients from Chapter 811 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart also participate in this program by discussing their healthcare experiences from injury to treatment while serving in the military. Their work with the nursing program contributed to NWF State College being designated as a Purple Heart college in 2014, the first in Florida.