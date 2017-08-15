NWF STATE COLLEGE RECOGNIZES DENTAL ASSISTING GRADUATES

On August 11, the Dental Assisting program at Northwest Florida State College recognized a class of 14 students who completed the Dental Assisting vocational certificate. Students who successfully complete this program and pass the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) Certificate (CDA) may apply 21 credits towards the Technical Elective requirements for the Health Services Management (AS) degree. The Dental Assisting program at NWF State College is a competitive admission, three-semester program that provides students with extensive clinical experiences. The program accepts a limited number of applicants to begin their studies each fall term.