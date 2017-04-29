NWF STATE COLLEGE STUDENTS ADVANCE TO SKILLS USA NATIONAL COMPETITION

On April 26, NWF students competing at the state SkillsUSA competition in Lakeland learned that many of them would continue on to the national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky this June. SkillsUSA is an educational partnership that provides students, teachers and other professionals with the tools needed to excel in the workforce. Each year, SkillsUSA puts on several competitions at the local, regional, state and national levels to test the skillset of students who are preparing to begin their careers. At this year’s state competition, a NWF team representing the Career Pathways: Human Services – Education and Training division placed first, bringing home the gold medal. All NWF students that competed and placed at the state level are eligible to compete at the national level in Louisville, Kentucky on June 19-23. For more information on NWF State College’s involvement with SkillsUSA, please contact Wanjiku Jackson at jacksonw@nwfsc.edu or 850-729-5202.