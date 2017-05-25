NWF State College Board of Trustees to Review Student Course Fees

NICEVILLE, FL- In accordance with Florida Statute, Northwest Florida State College provides notice that the Board of Trustees will review tuition and fees for the 2017-18 academic year at its regular session meeting on June 20, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. in Building 400, Room 302, on the Niceville Campus.

Tuition rates and mandatory fees will remain unchanged for upper and lower division courses. Further, students will no longer be required to pay the $25 graduation fee.

The Board of Trustees will consider slight adjustments to select course fees.

SOUTH WALTON DROPS 4-3 DECISION TO MADISON COUNTY

South Walton’s stay in the Class 1A Final Four was brief. The Seahawks, making there first appearence in the semifinals in school history, fell to Madison County 4-3 yesterday. Madison County will move on to play Sneads or Trenton for the state title today.