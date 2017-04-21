NWFS RANKED IN 50 TOP BEST ONLINE BACHELOR IN NURSING PROGRAMS

NICEVILLE, FL- College Choice has ranked Northwest Florida State College, the only community college to make the list, among the top 50 Best Online Bachelor’s in Nursing (BSN) programs.

“Northwest Florida State College is the only community/state college on this list and that is cause for celebration for our nursing faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of NWF State College. “This national ranking is a real distinction given the stiff competition. We are honored and will continue to create a culture of excellence and continuous improvement at NWF.”

College Choice, a leading authority in college and university resources, is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. Rankings are based on academic reputation, student satisfaction, affordability, and average annual salary of early career nurses from online BSN programs across the country to create a definitive ranking of the nation’s fifty best. Research for the ranking is qualified by the university and colleges’ websites as well as nationally recognized U.S. News & World Report and The National Center for Education Statistics.