NYC FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN OKALOOSA COUNTY

A man wanted as a fugitive from justice in connection with a murder warrant issued by the New York Police Department is now behind bars in Okaloosa County. An Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office Deputy spotted 32 year old Audley Wilson walking south on Airport Road in Destin around 7:13 Tuesday morning. Other Deputies quickly arrived on scene and Wilson was taken into custody without incident. He is wanted in connection with a murder in the NYPD’s 75th Precinct. Details on the crime were not available. Wilson is being held in Okaloosa County, pending extradition.