Latest News

OCSO CONFISCATES GUNS AND AMMO FROM CONVICTED FELON WHO TRIED TO FLEE FROM WARRANT SERVICE

OCSO CONFISCATES GUNS AND AMMO FROM CONVICTED FELON WHO TRIED TO FLEE FROM WARRANT SERVICE

A Fort Walton Beach man wanted on a charge of failure to appear in court for felony battery tried to exit his apartment around midnight Monday with a rifle and pistol when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies knocked on his door.

After being challenged, 23-year old Tyree Dante Jones went back into the apartment at North Sea Lane in Fort Walton Beach with the weapons. A few moments later Jones came out and was taken into custody.

However he began kicking and pushing deputies and a Taser was used to gain control of him so he could be transported to booking. During the execution of a search warrant at the apartment deputies found a loaded semi-auto pistol and 12 gauge shotgun near an apartment door. They also found various types of ammunition.

Jones is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and resisting arrest with violence. 

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*