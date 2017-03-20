OCSO CONFISCATES GUNS AND AMMO FROM CONVICTED FELON WHO TRIED TO FLEE FROM WARRANT SERVICE

A Fort Walton Beach man wanted on a charge of failure to appear in court for felony battery tried to exit his apartment around midnight Monday with a rifle and pistol when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies knocked on his door.

After being challenged, 23-year old Tyree Dante Jones went back into the apartment at North Sea Lane in Fort Walton Beach with the weapons. A few moments later Jones came out and was taken into custody.

However he began kicking and pushing deputies and a Taser was used to gain control of him so he could be transported to booking. During the execution of a search warrant at the apartment deputies found a loaded semi-auto pistol and 12 gauge shotgun near an apartment door. They also found various types of ammunition.

Jones is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and resisting arrest with violence.