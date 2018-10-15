OCSO DEPLOYING TO GULF COUNTY

Eleven volunteers from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, including Special Operations Division Commander Capt. Dave Allen, have spent the day loading up supplies for a ten to fourteen-day deployment to assist the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. They are heading over as part of a coordinated response through the Florida Sheriff’s Association. They will leave for Port. St. Joe Sunday morning with a fuel tanker, generators, chainsaws, and other essential items, as well as four-wheelers and a boat. Capt. Allen says the mission could involve anything from burglary suppression to traffic control – whatever is needed to help protect people and property as the hard work towards recovery begins. “We will be self-sufficient while we are there and can focus on helping our fellow law enforcement officers and citizens during an extremely strenuous and stressful situation,” said Capt. Allen. “We know it will be tough work but it’s nothing compared to what they are coping with and we’re just eager to get started wherever they need us.”

