OCSO INVESTIGATING HOME INVASION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported home invasion robbery in Mary Esther. The victims at 841 Blvd De L Orleans reported that three men with guns entered the garage and forced the victims inside the home where they were restrained while the suspects searched the home and stole items including jewelry and cell phones. They then fled in an older model green Chevrolet SUV. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and it then pulled into a parking lot at 101 Mary Esther Boulevard where three suspects fled on foot.
Two of the suspects are described as black males wearing all black clothing and masks. A third suspect is described as a tall white or light skinned black male also wearing all black and a mask. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS,