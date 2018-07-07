OCSO INVESTIGATION SHOOTING OUTSIDE CRESTVIEW NIGHTSPOT

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a disturbance at a Crestview area bar early this morning and later learned someone had been shot during the incident. Deputies were called to the Split Oaks Saloon at 892 West James Lee Boulevard around two a.m. and found numerous shell casings and a pool of blood leading from the west side of the parking lot

to the east side. A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people fleeing the parking lot. While on scene, the OCSO received a call from a home on North Lloyd Street in Crestview in reference to a 26 year old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.