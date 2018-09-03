OCSO INVESTIGATOR FIRED FOR SENDING EXPLICIT TEXTS, PHOTOS ON THE JOB

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator was fired after exchanging inappropriate text messages and explicit photos with two women he met on the job, including the mother of a burglary suspect and a woman to whom he served an injunction. According to an OCSO internal investigative report, Deputy Sheriff Douglas Schwall was placed on paid administrative leave and then fired after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate relationships with the two women and attempts to destroy evidence during the investigation. In August 2017, Schwall interviewed a burglary suspect at a face-to-face interview arranged by the suspect’s mother, according to the report. Later that day, as Schwall was driving home from the interview, he contacted the mother on his cell phone and began a text message conversation with her. During the conversation, the pair exchanged sexually explicit photos of each other, according to the report. The woman asked the detective about the legality of sending the photos to each other, and he told her since they were both over the age of 18, it wasn’t a problem. Schwall and the woman continued to communicate almost daily from August to November 2017. Schwall assured the woman that they wouldn’t get in trouble because nobody knew about his cell phone and they couldn’t subpoena it. The woman’s daughter was arrested in January 2018 and the conversation returned to being professional, and Schwall stopped responding to her contact attempts in June 2018. The pair never had face-to-face contact, according to the report, but Schwall did suggest she travel to meet him and said he would pay for her travel expenses. Schwall indicated to the woman that he wasn’t married, but later told other investigators he was separated from his wife. The burglary suspect’s defense attorney obtained copies of some of the text messages in June 2018 and contacted the OCSO, which launched an internal affairs investigation.

