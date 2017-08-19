OCSO: POTENTIALLY DEADLY FENTANYL BEING SOLD ON THE STREET

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that the pressed pills have a “chalky” texture and do not look like normal prescription pills. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public alert in reference to what could be potentially deadly fentanyl being sold in the local area in a blue pill form that appears to be Oxycodone. When you look up the markings on Drugs.com, the pills would be identified as Oxycodone, which is what they are being sold as to customers. However, it’s believed they are actually pressed fentanyl, which poses a high risk of great bodily injury or even death. OCSO is advising residents that the pressed pills have a “chalky” texture and do not look like normal prescription pills. These pills have been found on the scene of recent overdoses, including a fatality. Anyone with information related to these pills or other drug-related crimes is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.