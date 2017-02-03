OCSO RECOVERS CASH, HANDGUN AND MAKES TWO ARRESTS IN CONNECTION WITH FEBRUARY FIRST ARMED ROBBERY

Two people are in custody after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspected getaway car following an armed robbery on Racetrack Road Wednesday night.

OCSO deputies responded to a hold-up alarm at the AOC Food Mart/Texaco station around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The clerk says a black male entered the store, pointed a handgun at her, and fled with cash. Witnesses spotted the man get into the passenger-side of a white Dodge truck, which then headed east on Racetrack Road.

Deputies intercepted the truck on Eglin Parkway in Shalimar and conducted a felony traffic stop. Inside the truck were passenger 40 year old Mark Alvin Nelson of Water Street in Fort Walton Beach and driver 50-year old Timerie Hurtt of Chicago Avenue. Deputies spotted stolen cash on the floorboard and found a loaded.380 magazine in Nelson’s boot. Alvin admitted to the robbery and said “my girl had nothing to do with it.”

He is charged with armed robbery, grand theft, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Hurtt meantime initially told deputies she was the victim of a carjacking and did not know Nelson. She later recanted and has been charged with being an accessory to armed robbery and making a false report.

Nelson also told deputies he had discarded the gun on McFarlan Avenue. A search Wednesday night in that location did not turn up the weapon, but deputies located it this morning in Shalimar near the site of the traffic stop.

OCSO Investigators say Wednesday night’s robbery is consistent with prior hold-ups at the AOC Food Mart and the investigation is continuing.