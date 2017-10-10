OCSO SEARCHING FOR ‘SMELLY WOMAN’ IN DESTIN ARMED ROBBERY

Saturday night by an armed woman the victim described as “smelly” and wearing a brown wig. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the robber came into the Subway at 1253 Airport Road around 10 p.m. several times and on the third entry, she demanded money and opened her purse and placed it on the counter. The employee could see a large semi-automatic pistol inside the purse that the robber was holding in her right hand. A Destin Subway restaurant was robbednight by an armed woman the victim described as “smelly” and wearing a brown wig. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the robber came into the Subway at 1253 Airport Road aroundseveral times and on the third entry, she demanded money and opened her purse and placed it on the counter. The employee could see a large semi-automatic pistol inside the purse that the robber was holding in her right hand.

The woman left after getting a small amount of cash. The victim describes the white female armed robber as around 45 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, with a thin face and thin lips.

The victim told authorities the woman was “smelly” and was wearing a dark brown jacket, dark pants, a brown wig, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com , or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.