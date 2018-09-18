OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING SUSPECT CAUGHT AFTER 10-HOUR SEARCH, FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES

In Mexico Beach, an erratic driver allegedly attacked an officer at a traffic stop, and more than five shots were fired in defense. Around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, officials said Charles Lamar Goodin was using drugs through hypodermic needles while driving down Highway 98. Mexico Beach officials said the officer asked Goodin to step out of the car. “When the violator stepped out of the vehicle, an altercation ensued,” Anthony Kelly, Mexico Beach’s police chief, said. Goodin then allegedly lunged toward him. Then, the officer deployed a taser but it had no effect. Police said from there, Goodin grabbed the officers neck, and that’s when the officer fired several rounds from his handgun towards him. Goodin then ran. “We secured the city with the officers that we had on duty and called every officer into work,” Kelly said. The Mexico Beach police officer was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kelly said he has marks on his neck from being grabbed, has scratches, and small injuries to his head. The search began and continued through Thursday night, blocking traffic both ways on Highway 98 for more than eight hours. That was until late Friday morning when Bay County and Gulf County law enforcement officials found Goodin in a Port St. Joe home. They also found drugs, a couple thousands of dollars in cash, and a firearm in his car. “It’s an understanding now why he tried to flee the officers’ control,” Kelly said. The nearly ten hour-long searches for Goodin finally came to an end. He’s facing at least six charges, including possession of drugs, resisting an officer with violence, and possession of a firearm. No one was hit by any of the bullets in the altercation. Per protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Mexico Beach officer from this altercation has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice.

