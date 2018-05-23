OFFICIALS HONOR JUDGE MANEY AT CEREMONY

The Okaloosa County Commission honored retiring judge and veterans’ advocate T. Patterson Maney with a ceremony and the naming of the street which runs around the Okaloosa County Courthouse Annex Extension in his honor. According to a press release from the county, Maney spent more than 28 years on the bench. He spent some time away from the court to serve in the United States Army, finally retiring as a brigadier general with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. “During his time on the bench, Maney was an advocate for those who had served in the armed forces,” the press release said. “He started veterans’ court to assist veterans in a difficult position.” Commissioners, city council members, state representatives and senators and a Florida Supreme Court judge attended the ceremony. Commissioners said in a statement that they wished Maney a happy 70th birthday and an even happier retirement

Share This Post





