OFFICIALS ISSUE HEALTH ADVISORY FOR NICEVILLE

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County issued a health advisory after a pipe broke spilling thousands of gallons of sewage. Officials say the spill happened around mid-afternoon on Thursday after a contractor accidentally broke a sewage pipe. Crews arrived on scene shortly after to begin cleaning up the spill that was thoroughly contained by the end of the day. Now, officials want to warn locals in the Choctawhatchee Bay area from Highway 20 to Sunset Cove in the Blue Water Bay area of incorporated Niceville about the health advisory. Six thousand gallons of sewage spilled out of the broken pipe and flowed into a storm drain that discharges into wetlands west of Bay Drive between Marina Cove and Lido Circle West. People should be cautious in contaminated bodies of water until the bacteria levels return to normal levels. The sewage did not get into any drinking water sources and water from public water sources are safe to drink. For more information about potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residnets and visitors are encouraged to contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247.