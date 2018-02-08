OKALOOSA BUS CRASH

Tuesday, February 6th, at 2:45 p.m, Victoria Dalzell, age 67, was driving a 1999 International School Bus with Sharee Bell, age 44, and a minor, age 8, all of Crestview, Florida, in the bus. As Ms. Dalzell was driving in the north-east lane of Lapis Lane, while a 2017 Ford Pickup driven by Joseph Carr of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 20, was heading northwest on County Road 188. As the School Bus was making a right turn onto County Road 188, the side mirror on the left side struck the left side mirror of the Ford Pickup. There were no injuries from this minor accident. Victoria Dalzell was charged with Failure to Maintain Lane.

