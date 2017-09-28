OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SPEAK OUT ABOUT CHILD ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

As an investigation into child abuse allegations involving the Okaloosa County School District continues, district officials are now speaking out and say they’re looking to make changes, according to Panama City’s Channel 7 News. Monday, before a regularly scheduled school board meeting, Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson held a press conference to publicly address the investigation for the first time. “I want to assure that the district’s staff has been working to review our policies and procedures to ensure that any needed changes or improvements are developed and implemented,” said Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson. She continued by saying, “We are working close with the school board to bring about recommended changes to our board policy.” She claimed the school board is not avoiding questions, but rather limited in their ability to comment due to the ongoing investigation with the sheriff’s office. However, the OCSO has confirmed that the Superintendent knew of the sexual abuse report.