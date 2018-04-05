OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING EMAILED THREAT

School Resource Officers from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Niceville High School administrators moved students to the football stadium Wednesday afternoon after someone emailed a threat of toxic chemicals inside the school. The threat is believed to have originated in another country, came in around 1:30 p.m. As a precaution the Niceville and North Bay Fire Departments conducted air quality checks in buildings across the campus. Nothing unusual was located. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the origin of the email. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477 or use the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

