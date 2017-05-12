OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING IN THE LAUREL HILL AREA

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching in the Laurel Hill area for a suspect in several recent area car thefts and burglaries who has been on the run since ditching a stolen truck near Baker May 7th.

31-year old Eric Dewayne Russell, no known address, was spotted today in the area around Steel Mill Creek Road and State Road 85. As a precaution, Laurel Hill School was placed on a modified lock-down yesterday while law enforcement conducts its search.

Residents are asked to secure their vehicles and equipment. Anyone who spots Russell should call 9-1-1. Do not attempt to approach or make contact with him.

Russell has been on the run since Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers initially attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop May 7th on Highway 90 near the Santa Rosa County line. Russell fled the scene and later got the truck stuck near railroad tracks off Al Gilman Road.

He then ran into the woods and disappeared to avoid capture.

Deputies later learned the truck was reported stolen out of Coffee County Alabama. A handgun was also recovered from inside the vehicle.