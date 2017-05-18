OKALOOSA COUNTY SO INVESTIGATING COUNTY WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “potential billing irregularities” within the county Water and Sewer Department, county officials said.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, county administrator John Hofstad told commissioners that he and Commission Chairwoman Carolyn Ketchel met with the Sheriff’s Office last week to request assistance.

The investigation centers around a billing department employee waving certain fees the department was attempting to collect. The investigation is ongoing, according to the OCSO.

County Clerk of Court/Comptroller J.D. Peacock is assisting the Sheriff’s Office investigate the matter. According to the press release, county staff recently informed Hofstad’s office “that an employee, following the established internal controls, detected various errors and discrepancies with certain billing transactions. Immediate steps were taken to review data and office records of these transactions, which resulted in a broadening of the investigation to include local law enforcement. Hofstad emphasized that none of these transactions involved discrepancies in the monthly billing of user charges to the customers of the county Water and Sewer Department.” According to the release, “Sheriff Larry Ashley met with county staff last week to outline the focus of his department’s efforts but declined to release details relevant to the investigation.”