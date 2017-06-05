OKALOOSA COUNTY SO STING NETS 36 HEROIN TRAFFICKERS

An undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Shady Lane has resulted in at least 36 arrest warrants and the seizure of nearly $120,000 worth of primarily heroin, along with some cocaine in Okaloosa County. “Operation Shady Lane” began in February 2016 with a partnership between the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Northwest Florida (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force.

Its focus was on a suspected heroin drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Okaloosa County. Multiple covert operations including controlled buys of heroin took place. In April, members were also able to initiate a wiretap investigation.

On May 24th,search warrants were executed at three locations where members of the DTO used, stored, and/or sold heroin: 94 Josie Road in Mary Esther, 600 Lee Street in Fort Walton Beach, and 816 Tanager Road. Lot 15B, in Fort Walton Beach. In addition to the drugs seized during “Operation Shady Lane’, Investigators also seized a sawed off shotgun and other firearms, 500 tablets of prescription pills, and more than $25,000. Additional substances are awaiting FDLE chemistry analysis.“Like the rest of the country, Okaloosa County is being impacted by the opioid epidemic. We were one of the first agencies in Florida to train our deputies in the use of Narcan in an effort to save lives. But “Operation Shady Lane” shows we are also determined to work to bring down the criminal element feeding into – and profiting from – their highly destructive drug trade,” said Sheriff Larry Ashley.

“I want to express our gratitude to the organizations which make up the Northwest Florida HIDTA – the DEA, the Office of Homeland Security, FDLE, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Pensacola Police Department. In addition, we want to thank the State Attorney’s Office for its vital assistance as well.”