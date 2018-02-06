OKALOOSA COUNTY SRO CONDUCTS INVESTIGATION

Monday, February 5th, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at AMIkids Emerald Coast School found a handgun hidden on a school bus seat. The Officer was made aware of the gun on the bus after a Snapchat video was sent to a School Resource Officer in Crestview, Florida, that showed a student waving a gun around on a bus. Currently, as the investigation continues, two students are being questioned regarding this incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share This Post







