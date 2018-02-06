OKALOOSA COUNTY SRO INQUIRY TO BE CONDUCTED

Monday, February 5th, at Elliot Point Elementary School, the School Resource Officer (SRO) accidentally left her service weapon inside a faculty bathroom that was off-limits to students. After she left the bathroom, she realized only five minutes later that she did not put her service weapon back on her utility belt. The service weapon was on a shelf six-feet up. A parent who went into the bathroom, before the Officer came to retrieve the weapon, noticed the weapon as a search for paper towels was being conducted. The Okaloosa School Resource Officer immediately reported this incident to her supervisors. An official investigation is underway at the time of this report.

