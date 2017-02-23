OKALOOSA DEPUTY CLEARED IN SHOOTING

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced that the State Attorney’s Office has completed a review of an officer-related shooting that occurred January 19th in Pensacola and determined that the shooting was justified.

On January 19, 2017, the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce was executing an arrest warrant for Kevin Petuchov. The felony warrant was for the charge of Capital Sexual battery on a child. During the incident, Petuchov pulled a handgun and pointed it in the direction of law enforcement officers.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Owens, part of the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce, fired 6 rounds as he was backing up for cover and being pulled by Deputy Marshal Nicole Dugan. Petuchov was struck once in the side of his waist area and dropped the gun.

Officers immediately secured the weapon and began to render medical care to Petuchov. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was treated and released.

In an interview with investigators, Petuchov admitted that he grabbed his .45 caliber handgun, removed it from the hoster and cocked the hammer back. He admitted that he raised the gun in a sweeping motion in the direction of the officers stating he was going to shoot himself in the chest but could not pull the trigger. Petuchov admitted that the officers were justified in their actions based upon his actions.

Assistant State Attorney William R. Bishop stated, “The actions of pointing a firearm is an act which reasonably placed Investigator Rodney Owen in fear of imminent harm to himself and his fellow law enforcement officers. The actions of Investigator Owens in shooting Kevin Petuchov were justifiable. The shooting was the result of a justified use of deadly force and no criminal charges should be filed against Investigator Rodney Owens.”