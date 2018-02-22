Wednesday, February 21st, State Attorney Bill Eddins stated that a written report in regards to the operations, policies, and procedures of the Okaloosa County School District was returned from an Okaloosa County Grand Jury. The presentment has been sealed by the Court and will remain sealed until it is opened by the Court. All the matters also will remain secret until the Okaloosa Grand Jury presentment is released by the Court. For those who do not know, a presentment is a formal presentation of information to a court, especially by a sworn jury regarding an offense or other matter.

