OKALOOSA HOMESCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED

Thursday, February 22nd, a student in Hillsborough County, Florida, received a threat from another student in Crestview, Florida. The post that was sent as a threat had the caption that read “Many guns to die from” and another post that said, “So you want to die?”. The student in Crestview, Florida, that sent the threat, sent the post through the Florida Cyber Charter Academy. The student from Crestview, Florida, stated to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officers that he was just trying to “be funny” and also that he wanted to stick up for a girl that was being bullied in his class by the student in Hillsborough County. The student from Crestview, Florida, was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with felony writing threats to kill or do bodily injury.

