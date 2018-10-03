OKALOOSA MAN SENTENCED 15-YEARS TO PRISON FOR BREAKING THE WRIST OF A FOUR-YEAR-OLD

A Florida man was sentenced 15- years to state prison after breaking the wrist of a four-year-old child and assaulting the child’s mother. According to the State Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Marcus Mitchell was sentenced to 15-years to state prison followed by 10-years of probation for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated child abuse, tampering with a victim or witness in a felony and resisting an officer without violence. The report states, Mitchell plead to the charges on Monday, in addition to a violation of probation on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person. According to the report, the charges occurred on October 14, 2017. The report states, Michell returned home intoxicated and attacked a four-year-old child, breaking her wrist. The report states when the child’s mother intervened; she suffered a broken nose from Mitchell. When the child’s mother tried to contact law enforcement, the report states, Mitchell took the cell phone from her, so the mother escaped the home to try to get help from the neighbors. According to the report, when the mother knocked on a neighbor’s door, the neighbor was too afraid to open the door and contacted 911. The report states the neighbor watched through a window as Mitchell dragged the child’s mother back to their residence. When law enforcement arrived, the report states, deputies ultimately had to tased Michell to take him into custody.

Share This Post





