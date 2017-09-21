OKALOOSA PARAMEDIC SENTENCED FOR ROLE IN ‘SELFIE WAR’

Tuesday . One of the two former Okaloosa County paramedics involved in a “selfie war” learned his fate

In May of 2016, 33-year-old Christopher Wimmer and 23-year-old Kayla Dubois were arrested for taking pictures and videos of patients in the back of their ambulances.

According to the Oklaoosa County Sheriff’s Office, 41 patients were identified. Many were sedated or unconscious at the time.

Wimmer was charged with seven felony charges and a misdemeanor battery charge.

Clifton Drake, Assistant State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit said, “The state recommended that he be sentenced to six months in jail and three months of probation and also that he be prohibited from practicing as a paramedic. During that time he will also have to perform 100 hours of community service and pay court costs.”