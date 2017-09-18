OKALOOSA SCHOOL DISTRICT CLAIMS TEACHER NOT CHARGED IN ABUSE CASE BECAUSE OF FLAWED INVESTIGATION

After an Okaloosa County pre-K special instructor as charged with abuse, school administrators say Marlynn Stillions avoided punishment for earlier multiple confirmed child abuse/neglect infractions while at Kenwood Elementary School. Administrators say that occurred because a district investigator did not comply teachers’ union guidelines while conducting a complaint investigation. However, investigator, Arden Farley, refutes tose claims and says his investigation was never conducted under the auspices of union guidelines. Child abuse cases never are, Farley points out, and his investigation, conducted between May and June 2016, was “sanctioned by the school district and conducted in compliance with its policies.”