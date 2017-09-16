OKALOOSA SCHOOL OFFICIALS BREAK SILENCE ABOUT ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

School officials in Okaloosa County have broken their silence regarding the arrests of three school district employees during a child abuse investigation.

The trio, employed at Kenwood Elementary School, were arrested by the OCSO.

Marilynn Stillions, 59, I accused of mistreating an autistic child, with allegations including spraying special needs children in the face with water and vinegar as punishment, using her foot to try and control, move, and push on the floor and kneeing the victim in the chin during the 2015-16 school year.

Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools, Mary Beth Jackson released a statement on the district’s Facebook page:

“Child abuse or any mistreatment of students is unacceptable in any form, in any place, at any time. The district does not condone any such conduct. We have fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families in its first investigation of these allegations.

It was our understanding that the Department of Children and Families closed their investigation as unfounded. The district has also fully cooperated with the Sheriff’s office in this separate investigation.

We will continue to cooperate with all agencies until this matter is brought to a conclusion.

Further, I want to be absolutely clear that there is no truth whatsoever that this school district in any manner covered up these allegations or the investigation into these matters.

Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Stillions is charged with four counts of child abuse.

The two other being charged are school district employee and investigator, Arden Farley, and former Kenwood Elementary School Principal Angelyn Vaughan for failure to report suspected child abuse.