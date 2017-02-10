OKALOOSA SHERIFF TO DEPLOY NEW BOAT

A 25-foot rescue boat formerly used by the U.S. Coast Guard is being refurbished by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and will make its debut with an OCSO crew for Spring Break 2017.

Deputies are putting in new radio and electronic equipment and painting the vessel, which will bring the total number of OCSO operated boats to three. The $40,000 price tag for the boat was funded by monies from drug seizure and forfeiture funds.

Deputy Daryl Culberson says it will mean a big boost to the OCSO’s maritime presence and the ability to better patrol area waterways.

Boating under the influence and reckless operation of vessels are two of the bigger issues but Culberson says the goal is also to focus on prevention and education.

The OCSO plans to have the refurbished rescue boat operational to use during Spring Break, which runs from February 17th through April 23rd.