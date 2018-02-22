OKALOOSA STUDENT ARRESTED

Wednesday, February 21st, a Pryor Middle School student posted a photo of an M-4 Assault Rifle on Snapchat with the words, “I would kill people, I wanna shoot a school and round 2 of Florida.” The 13-year-old, Roman Jackson, stated that he was trying to play a “joke”. He also said he got the photo of the gun off Google images. Roman Jackson was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with making a threat to kill or do bodily harm. So far, Roman Jackson is the third student to be arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since October for posting threats of a school shooting. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stated that they have a zero tolerance policy towards any posts that are threatening school violence.

Share This Post







