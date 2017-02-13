Okaloosa, Walton counties also preparing for Spring Break

While Bay County prepares for its second year of strict Spring Break law enforcement, nearby counties also are readying for the tourism influx. From Bay to Okaloosa County, a theme of “zero tolerance” is a recurring theme.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County officials reinforced last month that they don’t want Bay and Walton counties’ increased enforcement driving “rowdy” crowds their way — so they’re prepared to crack down.

Sheriff Larry Ashley said his department is prepared to welcome “law-abiding” visitors, but will crack down on underage and disorderly drinkers and house parties.

“Our neighbors Bay and Walton counties have moved to zero tolerance policies and, basically, we don’t want that crowd moving west as a result of their increased enforcement,” Ashley said. “We’ll put out again an open letter to the students letting them know what our expectation is. We want them to come and have a great time, make memories and enjoy themselves. We just want them to be law-abiding and safe.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office plans to coordinate with city, county and Walton County to ensure safety for tourists and residents. OCSO and Destin will receive additional marine units from the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council, while the Walton Sheriff’s Office will provide helicopter patrols along all beaches in Walton, Destin and on Okaloosa Island. They will look for unruly crowds, open containers, glass, dogs and beach bonfires, Ashley said.

Destin will not, however, receive extra funding it had requested from the TDC to fund additional Spring Break law enforcement. The denial has led the city to threaten secession from the county.

WALTON COUNTY

Walton County officials also are advertising a zero-tolerance approach to Spring Break again this year.

“Our policy is going to be the same,” Sheriff Mike Adkinson said last week. “We have had less problems by cracking down on underage drinking, but occupancy has stayed up.”

Officials said between the zero-tolerance policy and getting the word out, arrests have steadily decreased in recent years.

“Everyone seemed happy with the way things have gone,” WCSO spokesperson Corey Dobridnia said.

The sheriff said the main problem he is seeing now is the underage group that mostly hangs out at Seaside unsupervised. The college-aged group mostly stays in Miramar Beach.

WCSO had its first pre-spring break meeting last week for vendors, heads of security and business owners. “The meeting was pretty quiet, and the sheriff took that as a good sign,” Dobridnia said.

Adkinson said as many as 60 or 70 officers will be patrolling in South Walton during peak Spring Break season, and if needed, that number can be pushed higher.