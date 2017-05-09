OKALOOSA-WALTON PLANNING COUNCIL TO HOLD PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Monday, May 15, 1:30 p.m. at Niceville City Hall, Tile Side, 208 Partin Dr. N., Niceville. Public is welcome to participate. For more information, please contact staff at 850-332-7976. The Okaloosa-Walton Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) will hold a Public Project Priorities Workshop with the Transportation Planning Organization, Technical Coordinating Committee, and Citizens’ Advisory Committee:at Niceville City Hall, Tile Side, 208 Partin Dr. N., Niceville. Public is welcome to participate. For more information, please contact staff at 850-332-7976.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request.

The Okaloosa-Walton TPO is staffed by the West Florida Regional Planning Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.